The Model City enjoys its first snowfall of the year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Snow fell across the region over the weekend and into the Monday Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

This year was set to mark the 22nd annual MLK parade in Downtown Kingsport, but the inclement weather led to the parade being postponed.

While Sullivan County and Kingsport City schools were already out for the holiday, kids still enjoyed an impromptu snow day across the Model City. At Warriors Path State Park, 7-year-old Brooklynn Cowie, surrounded by family and friends, experienced tubing for what she said was the first time.

Cowie said she’s seen snow a few times in her life, but she always looks forward to it. “I love the snow, It’s really cool and fun and cold,” she said.

Walking past Cowie Monday morning, was the Yorks. Bob York and his wife Carolyn walk every day and Monday was no different. Bob told News Channel 11 they aim for 4 miles a day, no matter what. While snow brings the cold, he said as long as it doesn’t bring slippery conditions, they’ll still complete their walk.

“I think this is a wonderful place to walk, it’s a beautiful place, beautiful today. It’s pretty, but as long as the roads are available, snow is nice and we need a little snow once in a while,” said Bob York.

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium, which is a staple in the community, had a late start to the snowy morning.

Park staff said they opened a little later at 11 a.m. in order to allow crews time to clear roads. While it wasn’t the busiest morning there, the wolves on-site were enjoying the snow and cold temperatures. Their two-layered coats are what help them thrive in conditions like this, according to park Naturalist, Tyler Wicks.

Wicks also enjoyed the quiet snow day, a day that he said reminds him of his childhood.

“Snow is magical because everyone wants a snow day as a kid and I know today is a holiday so most kids aren’t in school anyway, but snow has that magical appeal of I get to e out of school and I get to play outside,” said Wicks.

As far as roads across Sullivan County and the Model City, crews cleared them as quickly as possible. Highways, busy intersections, and main roads were cleared before 10 a.m. and secondary roads cleared shortly after.

While the threat of more snowfall is over for a few days, be aware of snow melting and refreezing, causing hazardous conditions overnight and into the early morning hours.