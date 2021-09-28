The Mall at Johnson City to celebrate 50 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For half a century, shoppers have been able to turn to The Mall at Johnson City for last-minute Christmas gifts, quick bites to eat in the food court or spontaneous shopping sprees.

The community can join in on the fun on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the lower level parking lot to celebrate the mall’s 50th year of serving the region.

Festivities will include a ribbon cutting and acts from Night Owl Circus Arts and The Kindest People. Food trucks will line parking spaces, including Trucky Cheese, Lettuce Wraps, Blues Brews and Mimi’s Cookies and Creamery.

Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to bring food and toy donations for the dogs and cats of the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter.

The first 200 guests will receive a free Miracle Mall branded coffee mug.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 50th anniversary with the community,” said Ashley Grindstaff, the general manager at The Mall at Johnson City. “The Mall at Johnson City is a sentimental place with lots of memories. We look forward to welcoming guests young and old to share their memories and enjoy a fun day reflecting on all the progress the Miracle Mall has made over the years.”

This celebration will also wrap up a series of additions to The Mall at Johnson City, including news stores such as Rose & Remington, HomeGoods and Curve & Cloth.

The mall is also adding its second mural project with East Tennessee State University Alumna Caitlin Maupin, who designed a Johnson City mural on the front of the mall last year.