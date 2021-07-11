The Mall at Johnson City invites families to join Beat the Heat fun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will host summer activities the whole family can enjoy on July 16.

From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., folks are invited to the Beat the Heat event, featuring character meet and greets, yard games, crafts and other festivities in the lower level parking lot facing North Roan Street.

Night Owl Circus Arts will conclude the night of games with a performance from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m., with an encore on July 17 at the same time and place.

“We’re excited to offer the community another unique summer event,” Ashley Grindstaff, the general manager of the mall, said. “Beat the Heat will be an all-out event that really shows how versatile The Mall at Johnson City can be. It will be a great opportunity for families to play games together and soak up summer.”

