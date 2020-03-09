The Mall at Johnson City increasing cleaning practices amid coronavirus fears

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City released the following statement to News Channel 11 regarding preparations for the coronavirus:
“The health and safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. Washington Prime Group (WPG), owner of The Mall at Johnson City, is actively monitoring the issue and carefully following safety guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with federal, state and local health authorities. WPG is taking extra precautions by increasing the frequency and intensity of our already rigorous cleaning and sanitation practices, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. WPG will continue to monitor the situation and plans to maintain a high level of sanitation in order to help minimize the possible outbreak or spread of infection. For more information, please refer to the CDC website.”Washington Prime Group