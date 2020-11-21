The Mall at Johnson City hosting drive-in style showing of ‘Elf’ Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City will be showing the movie Elf drive-in style in the front parking lot facing North Roan Street Saturday. The Mason Joe truck is set to sell hot beverages.

According to officials, each car will receive one voucher for a free hot chocolate.

Space is limited, and registration is required.

To register, CLICK HERE.

Salvation Army will be going from car to car collecting donations ahead of the holiday season. The Mall suggests a $5 donation per vehicle viewing the movie.

Parking for the event will begin at 8 p.m. and the movie will begin around 8:30 p.m., officials detailed.

Guests will not be allowed into the drive-in after the movie begins unless they are in line prior to the start of the movie. A speed limit of 5mph has also been set.

To maintain an orderly and socially distanced experience, a parking attendant will guide cars to their parking spots upon arrival, officials explained.

Parking spots cannot be reserved so if you are arriving with multiple vehicles be sure to arrive together, officials urged. Hatches cannot be open if they extend past the vehicle’s roof obstructing views of other cars.

Guests can bring chairs and sit in them outside within arm’s reach of their vehicle.

Before moving your vehicle to exit, guests are asked to check that the area is clear of people and objects. Vehicle lights must remain off during the show. Parking lights are acceptable when parking or exiting the drive-in.

No Alcohol, Smoking, nor illegal drugs are permitted.

Restrooms are to be used for emergencies only and 6-feet distancing will be required in line.

Restroom attendants will be onsite to enforce capacity, line distancing, and sanitation of facilities at regular intervals as needed, officials explained.