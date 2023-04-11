JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – This spring, visitors are encouraged to indulge in the arts at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.

An exciting slate of performances is set to take the stage through the summer months, but up next is an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.’

The show takes the stage for multiple performances starting April 14 and running through April 30.

The classic story will have key messages about life and its mistakes and consequences.

Tickets are available and can be purchased at JonesboroughTheatre.com.

Kevin Bowden and Angela Grigsby sat down with News Channel 11 to talk more about the show.