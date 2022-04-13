BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Each year, Speedway Children’s Charities rallies during Bristol Motor Speedway’s race weeks to raise as much money as possible to benefit area kids in need.

This spring, the non-profit is bringing one of its newest fundraising tools to town.

“Our sister chapter in Texas, Texas Motor Speedway, and their Speedway’s Children’s Charities director came up with the idea,” Senior Manager of Business Development and Events at Bristol Speedway Children’s Charities Betsy Holleman said.

It’s called The Legacy Shop: a vintage memorabilia store on the concourse of the speedway that sits between Sections D and E of the Waltrip Grandstand.

“[The memorabilia is] coming from years past, so we have a lot of posters and things from Dale Earnhardt’s time,” Holleman said. “Really cool pieces of memorabilia that people get to take home with them.”



A sample of items available at The Legacy Shop at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend

“Realizing the entire time that if you purchase these things, you’re making the difference in the lives of thousands of children and the money is staying here right in our community,” Director of Bristol Speedway Children’s Charities Claudia Byrd said.

For Byrd and the entire organization, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted some of the usual ways Speedway Children’s Charities collects donations.

“Some of our races, there were no fans, and the others it was limited amount of fans,” she said. “We couldn’t pass red buckets. Many of the things we did we still couldn’t do.”

The team had to start thinking outside the box, asking other Speedways for memorabilia donations, even re-using some common materials to create a unique item.

“These are tote bags, and it’s all recycled,” Byrd said, showing one off. “These are banners that have hung here at Bristol Motor Speedway in the past.”

“Normal people would trash [it], but we made it into an item that we can sell this weekend,” Holleman said. “We’re no longer thinking about old ways of doing things, we’re starting to get a little bit more creative and figure out how to meet the need in our community.”

This weekend, the fundraising goal has been set at pre-pandemic levels.

“Our goal, always, for our spring event was to raise about $150,000,” Byrd said.

“Our goal is always to help fulfill those fundraising grants and put money into the hands of people working on the frontlines with kids,” Holleman explained.

While the goal might be ambitious, Byrd believes in the generous hearts of local residents and racing fans alike.

“We are blessed that we live in a very philanthropic community,” she said. “The people here in the Tri-Cities, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have always supported us.”

“If people come out and support us, and if people make donations and continue to do it, then we realize that we really can do that,” Byrd said.

The Legacy Shop will be open on Saturday and Sunday from the time gates open to fans until about midway through the races, Holleman said.

“Can we get [to our goal]? We really hope,” Holleman said. “But we need people to shop here, we need people to put money in the buckets, and we need people to really give.”

To donate and check out other Speedway Children’s Charities fundraising efforts planned for this weekend, click here.