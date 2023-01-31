WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter is offering an interesting way for individuals to celebrate this Valentine’s Day.

The shelter posted on social media “if you’re feeling a little catty about a previous relationship, our cats can help.” By donating $5, the shelter will write your ex’s name on a piece of paper, add it to one of their ‘finest’ litter boxes and the cats will ‘do the rest.’

The shelter asks for anyone donating to put the first name of an ex, or anyone, as a note on the PayPal donation.

This is a fundraiser for the shelter. To make a donation, click here.