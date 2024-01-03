KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Inventor Center in Kingsport was awarded an Arts Project Support–Inclusion in Woodworking and Metalsmithing grant by the Tennessee Arts Commission. The grant allows the center to offer an inclusion series of skill-based workshops.

“To be able to offer workshops for people who are currently underrepresented in our space,” Linore Huss, Director of the Inventor Center said. “To create a space where they really can feel like they belong and like it’s specifically for them just to kind of get a foot in if they maybe feel uncomfortable starting off in the woodshop, in the metal shop for the first time.”

Huss said it’s important for everyone to have a safe and welcoming space to create.

The Inventor Center encourages diversity and inclusion.

“To grow, we have to have diversity, diversity of thought, diversity of background, of experiences, because that is how you’re able to bounce ideas off each other and see where other people have come from, what their experiences are,” Huss said.

The Inventor Center series has many tools and machines that people can use to create. Multiple 3D printers, saws and even a laser wood cutter are available at the center.

The Inventor Center Board President, Lucy Fleming, said the Inclusion Series is helpful for creators to share their ideas.

“We think this community is filled with lots and lots of creative people, and we think those creative people like to share their ideas,” Fleming said. “They grow better ideas by sharing with other people. And so having a space where they can come together, learn new skills, meet new people, just enhances their talent, makes them feel more secure and stronger in their talent and the ability to share with other people.”

Fleming also has taken many classes at the center, including jewelry making, lantern making and welding. She said many people don’t have workshops anymore, so the inventor center offers that space.

The Inclusion Series is from Jan. 27 to March 23. You can visit the center’s website to register for a class and to find more information about their maker space. There is a fee to register for workshops in the Inclusion Series.

Huss said they hope to provide scholarships in the future.

On Thursdays, the staff offers free open house events at the center where people can meet other makers.