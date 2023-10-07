ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A carnival-style event made specifically for children with developmental or intellectual disabilities took place in Elizabethton on Saturday afternoon. The inaugural Cash’s Friendly Fair hosted dozens of children at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Center.

Ashley Hoilman organized the event and named it after her son Cash, who has autism.

Several games, a bounce house and face painting were just a few of the activities available at the event. Hoilman said that much of the motivation behind organizing an event like this is the lack of available activities for special needs children in the area.

“It’s good to just know that all these kids here get to just be who they are,” Hoilman said. “We want them to feel welcomed wherever they are.”

She said that special needs kids need to feel welcomed wherever they are. Hoilman also said that she wants parents of special needs children to know their kids can have just as much fun and do as many activities as any other children.

Hoilman said she was pleased with the turnout at the event, and she plans to make this an annual event every October.