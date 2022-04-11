LVIV, Ukraine (WJHL) — Joel Carillet had been in Kyiv for about 10 days when the distant sound of explosions woke him at about 5 a.m. on a Thursday.

The Johnson City-based photographer and Milligan University graduate had spent his days in Kyiv photographing a city whose millions of people were uncertain whether neighboring Russia would attack or mostly engage in saber-rattling.

“For me, those are very poignant days,” Carillet told News Channel 11 from Lviv, in the west of the country. “Watch people get their McDonald’s to go and eat by the river, watching a couple kiss on the river, kids playing with their parents – all the normal things that honestly even feel a bit more beautiful when you’re photographing them knowing that there’s this shadow looming around the country.”

Kyiv, Ukraine – February 15, 2022: Afternoon light streams through a window as a woman prays at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv.

Kyiv, Ukraine – February 23, 2022: Daria Sokolovska and Marharita Murova, work colleagues, enjoy a late lunch at Stories Cafe, located at 20/14 Kostiantynivska St. in the Podil district of Kyiv.

Kyiv, Ukraine – February 18, 2022: Cars and a subway train cross the Dnieper River in Kyiv.

The shadow tore apart the morning of Feb. 24 to reveal the raw wound of war. Carillet, who has spent time photographing tense situations in both Syria and Egypt, has seen the days pass like minutes as he’s documented the full range of human emotions. He’s witnessed families being separated, parents and spouses grieving the fallen at military funerals and complete strangers helping one another.

When he spoke April 4, Carillet had spent an hour of his morning photographing scenes around a funeral for two Ukrainian soldiers. He had been en route to edit some pictures at a cafe, but knew that passing the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church at 11 a.m. could bring him past one of the frequent funerals that occur there.

“You look at two open caskets, one body is missing a hand that he lost on the battlefield and you see his loved ones holding the one hand that remains, saying goodbye and you see their grief, you see this family’s sacrifice and then you go get your cinnamon roll and your coffee later — you think about it,” Carillet said.

“And one of the things you think is, ‘I hope even when this experience is not so fresh you will still take away what you have been able to witness in this country and that you will use both your hands in ways that are good, that you will be appreciative of the air that you are breathing, that you will love while you can love, while you have life, and just how beautiful it is to be able to do that. To let others know that you care, to let others show you that they care, to build things together not just hear things blowing up.”

The war begins

Before weeks of refugees and soldiers’ funerals came the flurry of activity in and around Kyiv. Carillet was staying with a family there and sitting in bed thinking, “this might actually be the beginning of a war,” he said.

Lviv, Ukraine – February 27, 2022: A woman holds a child and a man sorts cash on a crowded platform at the train station in Lviv. The train to the Polish border was scheduled to arrive at any minute but in fact wouldn’t arrive for another ten hours.

A weathered Ukrainian flag flies at sunset in the Podil district of Kyiv, Ukraine.

A young Ukrainian girl looks out the window of an evacaution train to Lviv shortly after it departed Kyiv the afternoon of February 26, 2022

Lviv, Ukraine – March 3, 2022: Having just disembarked a train, people walk with their luggage beside the tracks in Lviv, part of the mass exodus of people escaping the conflict in other parts of Ukraine.

Lviv, Ukraine – March 3, 2022: Having just disembarked a train, people walk with their luggage across the tracks in Lviv.

He went into the still-sleeping couple’s room.

“You feel awkward waking up your host at five in the morning anyway but then to figure out what sentence do you say to that person to let them know that their country is now under attack. I think I’ll remember that for a very long time.”

After reading the news for about 90 minutes online that morning, Carillet helped his host secure her café. On the way there, he saw huge lines at grocery stores, some people already packed up and trying to leave.

“This isn’t something that you immediately completely process. And so you’re walking around looking at a whole city that’s a little bit in a process mode while they’re also in a we need to prepare mode.”

Carillet and his host family moved to an apartment with a basement, and then he headed to the center of town with his camera. He returned to the usually busy spot where he’d been photographing people in cafes and on the streets.

“It was empty. Everything was closed even though it was a workday and there was the occasional person on the street.”

He returned the second day of the war to find an even quieter situation, aside from soldiers who he said were hesitant to be photographed at that point.

“People are getting very nervous about ‘why does this person have a camera?’ There were Russian infiltrators in the city and as a solo freelancer that just walks around, I can understand the suspicion.”

Like tens of thousands of others and with little left to photograph, Carillet decided to join the mass exodus. He left for Lviv on an evacuation train, which are not requiring tickets. The trains just take as many people as they can before shutting the doors — and that made for some desperate scenes.

At the station preparing to leave himself, he saw a family of three being told there was no space left on the car they were standing near.

“Finally, the conductor let the wife and child get on but said to the husband ‘you can’t. There’s no space, I can only take them. You’ll have to catch another train.’

“You see her distressed face, you see the small child, you see this husband saying ‘go. You go to safety and I’ll be not too far behind.’”

Kyiv, Ukraine – February 26, 2022: A woman stands in the doorway as a man below, presumably her husband, helps push their luggage into a crowded train car bound for Lviv. The family of three was told there was no more room on the train and that they couldn’t board, but the conductor relented to their pleas: she and the child could board but there was no room for the man; he would need to wait for another train. He told her to go.

Carillet photographed the scene before continuing down the platform past full car after full car.

At one of the last cars, the conductor opened the door and beckoned him in. He and a few other people got on.

“I have no idea whether that husband was on the train … but my guess is he didn’t get on because he probably would have stayed next to the car his wife was in to say goodbye. But he probably would have got on another train.”

‘The human scope of it was immense’

Carillet said the days that followed — in Lviv, later in Poland, and back in Lviv — included many scenes of people making hard decisions.

“Of strong emotions, of anger because this war was not in any 21st-century sense justified. And yeah, just the human scope of it was immense.”

Lviv saw very limited military action, as it is in the country’s western half. The city of 700,000 swelled as tens of thousands of refugees streamed in daily, most en route to Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova. By April 6, the United Nations said more than 4.3 million people had left, with more than half going to Poland.

Carillet said the response was impressive. People invited strangers into their homes, any available public space became a shelter and “the city government went into overdrive,” he said.

“Not everybody was just panicking, worrying about themselves. There was this real national sense of ‘we need to come together and help one another, those of us that are not having to flee. If we’re not fleeing, we’re helping.’”

When Carillet arrived, people were still sleeping on floors at the train station, but within a few days, things had become pretty organized. Volunteers would drive people to the border, and people who worked at restaurants and other employers would make food to feed the thousands of refugees.

“It was sometimes just so beautiful you couldn’t help but tear up just to see people responding like this,” Carillet said. He spent a couple of weeks in Poland and said the overall vibe there was much the same.

“There wasn’t, ‘let’s keep people out of our country, we don’t want to disrupt the status quo.’ It was, ‘these people are in crisis, we’re opening up all the stops and we’re going to love them as best we can.”

Carillet reckons he may have cried more in the first two weeks of the war than he had in the previous two decades combined.

“At least half the time it was just tears, because what I was seeing was so beautiful and amazing. People responding to help one another.”

Lviv, Ukraine – March 3, 2022: Hanna Medvedeva and her child sit outside the Lviv train station after evacuating from Kyiv. This was not Hanna’s first evacuation; she also had to leave her home in Luhansk in 2014.

Lviv, Ukraine – March 5, 2022: Vitaly Sukhinin, age 40, and Anastasia (Nastya) Tarasyuk, age 33, at the train station in Lviv. This picture was taken about noon; they had arrived at 5:00 a.m. from Kyiv and were waiting for a train later in the afternoon to Khmelnytskyi, where they will relocate for the time being. They are from Irpin and said they walked the 21km to the Kyiv train station.

Lviv, Ukraine – March 5, 2022: What I remember most about this family is the crying. The baby, four-week-old Ariana, wouldn’t stop, and the sound carried up and down the train station platform. Ariana’s oldest sister, eleven-year-old Karolina, made no noise when she cried; the tears just quietly slid down her cheeks as she scanned the scene around her — she would turn her head away whenever we made eye contact. And then there was the dad, Kosty, sometimes pacing with the baby and sometimes sitting and rocking her in his arms, none of it helping. At some point tears filled his eyes too. And yet he took the time to help me write down each of the children’s names, and the city from which they had come: Zaporizhzhya. The next thing I remember about this family is the wife. I failed to write down her name, but she was tough, an officer commanding the troops through the chaos. She had no tears, only a focus on the tasks at hand, at getting everything and everyone prepared for the next step: the train to Poland.

Lviv, Ukraine – March 4, 2022: People with luggage stand on a train station platform at night in Lviv, Ukraine

Sabrina, age 9, standing at the train station platform in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. She and her family traveled here from their home in Zaporizhzhya, and were now waiting for the train to Poland. (Lviv, Ukraine – March 5, 2022)

One of those getting help, Hanna Medvedeva, was experiencing her second uprooting in less than a decade. Carillet photographed the young woman and her small child, wrapped tightly in a blanket, as they sat on a cold outdoor platform at Lviv’s train station.

Medvedeva had fled Kyiv, but eight years before that she’d been forced to leave her home in Luhansk, an eastern Ukrainian city in one of the two provinces Russia has been fighting in since 2014.

On March 5, two days after photographing Medvedeva, Carillet met a couple from Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that had come under intense shelling a few days before. Vitaly Sukhinin and Anastasia Tarasyuk had walked more than 12 miles from Irpin to the Kyiv train station, then taken the train to Lviv and arrived at 5 a.m.

The couple was headed to Khmelnytskyi, another western Ukrainian city they hoped would provide safe harbor.

Many people didn’t know where they would settle or how long they’d be there. Carillet said even in those moments, he has experienced some touching experiences.

One couple had fled a city that was under attack, arriving exhausted at the Lviv train station. As he did with a number of people, Carillet used Google translate to communicate with them.

“At some point, I was getting up to say bye and the wife said, ‘wait, one more thing,’ and she typed one more thing in Ukrainian on her phone,” Carillet said. “And the translation was, ‘you lifted our spirits.’ So I typed one more thing on my phone, and it was ‘and you lifted mine too.’

“Just so many little interactions like this of people really seeing one another, caring for one another, communicating — just strangers meeting and all of us letting each other know that we care and doing what we can.”

Some of the momentary interactions have already resulted in follow-ups. Carillet gets email addresses from the people he photographs and sends them pictures. When he does, he asks them to let him know how they’re doing.

Andre was one of those contacts. He approached Carillet in the Lviv station and asked if he would photograph Andre, his wife and their child who had already boarded a train set to leave for Poland.

“He just stood in front of the window and … as soon as I raised the camera, the wife just started weeping,” Carillet said.

“And so I waited a moment, and you know it was just – you’re being asked to take a family portrait, which I’ve been asked to do before, but such an extreme situation. But also such an honor to capture a family portrait like this, when they don’t know when they’re going to see each other again.”

From praying for peace to praying for victory

In his Christianity Today piece, Carillet wrote of how a pastor in the country had told him the people had begun praying for victory over Russia, where the first impulse of many had been to pray for peace. That pastor pushed back against calls for non-violence in this situation, saying a status quo like that being created by Russia in Ukraine is unacceptable.

Carillet said numerous people he’s spoken to say once a battle has begun, it should be carried through to defeat what has caused the aggression. A ceasefire at an earlier stage doesn’t change anything seems to be a consensus, he said.

Soldiers carry out three coffins at the end of a funeral service at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine. The men had died defending their country from the Russian invasion. Air raid sirens sounded part way through the service, a reminder of the war, as if anyone needed it. The sirens were ignored and the service continued. (Lviv, Ukraine – March 11, 2022)

At Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, the wife of Sgt. Dmytro Kabakov, who was 58, grieves besides her husband’s casket as she holds the Ukrainian flag that had just been presented to her. (Lviv, Ukraine – March 11, 2022)

Family and friends gather beside the grave at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv as Lt. Taras Didukh, who was 25 years old when he was killed defending his country from the Russian invasion, is buried. (Lviv, Ukraine – March 11, 2022)

The wife of Sgt. Dmytro Kabakov, who was 58, grieves besides her husband’s casket — one of three laid side by side during a funeral at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church. The caskets were opened a short time later, and family members drew close to caress their loved ones one last time. Air raid sirens sounded part way through the service, a reminder of the war, as if anyone needed it. The sirens were ignored and the service continued. (Lviv, Ukraine – March 11, 2022)

A woman at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv grieves beside the freshly covered grave of Lt. Taras Didukh, who was 25 years old when he was killed defending his country from the Russian invasion. (Lviv, Ukraine – March 11, 2022)

“What makes for security isn’t non violence,” Carillet said. “What makes for security is knowing that that thing that made violence happen in the first place is much less likely to happen again, and that’s what Ukrainians want to come out of this war.”

He remembers sitting in Kyiv watching the Sunday shows a few days before the invasion and hearing the Russian ambassador say the country wasn’t going to invade.

“There’s always skepticism that people have about what governments, if they’re being truthful, but the bar is lying on the ground when it comes to Russian government pronouncements here. There’s no reason to believe any of it.”

Those prayers for victory are being accompanied by action that Carillet said has made this work trip the most moving he’s ever taken.

“To sign up to go fight a world power, militarily speaking, is not something you do unless you know how to pull from a reservoir of courage,” he said. “And when I was leaving Kyiv, (I was) looking at people that were staying and planning to fight, people that were defending the bridges across the river and just looking at these faces and just thinking, ‘everyone here knows that they might be dying this week.’”

Not terribly long after documenting Andre’s parting from his wife and child, Carillet heard back. It was the kind of news he hopes he gets more of, but he doesn’t expect the situation of every family he’s met to end the same way.

Passengers prepare to depart the Ukrainian city of Lviv bound for Poland. (March 9, 2022)

Lviv, Ukraine – March 3, 2022: A crowd of people transiting through Lviv stand outside the Lviv train station.

Lviv, Ukraine – March 3, 2022: A mother and two children hold hands as they walk down the platform after disembarking a train at the Lviv train station.

“I’m expecting some sad stories to come in the months ahead, but like Andre said, ‘after I saw you, a week later I got permission from the military authorities … to leave Ukraine.”

Andre and his family are in Germany together.

Through his weeks in Ukraine and Poland, Carillet said he believes a seed has been planted in him.

“I’m old enough to know that if you don’t take care of those seeds they can die,” he said. “But not everybody has the chance to just witness so much kindness, heroism, sacrifice, love — to be in an environment where things are just really clarified. Not gray, not watery.”