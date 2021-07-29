The Happiness Company to bring smiles to local charity

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bringing a smile to someone else’s face: a simple act, but a local CEO made it his mission.

Leo Giaudrone started life on his back foot: born premature with failing kidneys, he had to fight for his life from day one.

After a cancer diagnosis, dozens of surgeries and a stroke, Leo had endured a lifetime of challenges by the age of 10.

While some may take the bad luck personally, Leo took it in stride, founding The Happiness Company at 10 years old.

His mission is simple, to “change the world one smile at a time.”

Now as COVID-19 restrictions wane and he is able to go back out to the public, Leo is ready to see some smiles again. One of the first items on his agenda is raising donations for a local charity, among other trivialities like meeting Governor Bill Lee and public speaking engagements.

Leo’s 4,000-strong member roster is now tasked with providing extra support to Cindy’s Corner, an arm of Hunger First which focuses on meeting the immediate needs of the Tri-Cities most vulnerable.

The event is taking place in person on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ross N. Robinson, where members of the Happiness Company can meet their boss and drop off much-needed supplies.

For Leo’s employees outside of the area, online donations are available as well. Amazon wish lists can also be fulfilled, which will send specifically requested items directly to the charity.