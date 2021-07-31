The Happiness Company hosts successful Donation Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After social media pushes and media appearances, the CEO of a local company was proud to report success in the field.

Leo Giaudrone, head of The Happiness Company, reported a record intake of donations for Cindy’s Corner this year, topping last year’s within the first few hours.

Several members of the company’s board were in attendance, both to bring their own donations and to offer support.

“Today has been a great day with The Happiness Company, I feel like it’s really soaring because you’re really helping out,” said Giaudrone. “We got donations for Cindy’s Corner, hunger first, and this is a signal for greater things to come.”

While attendance was high for company members, Leo was most excited for the appearance of “randomers” who decided to donate without knowing about the company beforehand.

Items donated included shoes, gently used clothes, food, water, and toiletries: all of which were a major focus for the Company’s mission.

Leo said he’s looking forward to a strong finish for the summer, but won’t be able to keep the same push as the school year begins.

“After today, I’m going to take a little break on the THC business because I need to focus on school. New environment, new stuff, need to focus,” Leo said. “But I promise you all this: October, fall break. December, Christmas break. March, early April, spring break. Thanksgiving break. Next summer. I’m going to do way more than I’m used to doing with this stuff, and I’m going to intend to make the world happier one smile at a time.”

In the meantime, Leo’s Co-CEO and father will do the heavy lifting for The Happiness Company.