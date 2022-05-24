Pandemic-era federal waivers guaranteeing free meals for all children will expire in July, marking a big change before school begins this fall.

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the federal government through the U.S. Department of Agriculture created waivers to change the rules regarding who receives free or reduced meals at schools nationwide.

They made it to where every student qualifies to eat for free, without the need for an application or direct qualification under the existing parameters to determine a family’s financial need.

The pandemic-era waivers are set to expire on June 30. If they are not extended, it will mean big changes this fall at schools nationwide.

“All of the rules go back to the way they were before,” said Karen McGahey, food service director for Johnson City Schools. “If students or families feel there is a need and want to apply for meal benefits they will have to complete an application.”

For the past two years those applications have not been required, any student could get free breakfast and lunch at school in light of heightened need during the pandemic.

With a return to normal set for this fall, it is a change school districts are reluctant to embrace.

“We have for years lobbied and hoped for universal meals for all children. We just feel that that should be a safety net,” said McGahey.

News Channel 11 contacted every city and county school system in the Tri-Cities region. Each school nutrition director responded that they want the waivers to be extended, guaranteeing students will have access to free meals.

“Personally I wish that we could just continue this program and continue to offer meals at schools for all kids. If they are hungry, they are not going to learn,” said Jennifer Walker, supervisor of nutrition for Kingsport City Schools.

The school districts got that wish for the past two years, but now leaders fear the timeline is too rushed to properly warn parents of the changes.

“I am concerned there has not been enough communication to families for them to understand the meals won’t be there when their kids go back to school,” said Walker.

It is possible the federal government could choose to extend the USDA waivers. This means that free meals might be available for all students this fall. However, school districts are forced to plan as if they are not, and the benefits are going away.

“That would be wonderful if the waivers were extended and we could start the year back with all students eating at no cost,” said McGahey.

Until an answer is known, school system leaders are urging families to make sure to apply for benefits this summer or at the start of the school year in August if your child could qualify for free or reduced lunch.

They expect many more families will be in need than in years past due to high costs of food and gas amid rising inflation.

“We anticipate that the numbers will jump up,” said McGahey.

However, they fear many parents will not apply because for the past two years they have not had to. Leaders worry this means students will not get the benefits they need.

“I am concerned about next year and what that means for our families,” said Walker.

The message from the school systems is to make sure if you believe you qualify for free or reduced lunch for your child, do not forget to apply.

The only exceptions are for families who receive SNAP benefits or food stamps already, they automatically qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Some schools in local districts are CEP qualified, which means all students are automatically enrolled for free meals due to the school being in an area that is economically disadvantaged. Families at those schools do not need to apply.