‘The Goose Chase’ announces first annual ‘Music & Miles Half Marathon’ in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local organization playing host to multiple outdoor events has added another race to its roster.

Organizational leaders from The Goose Chase announced the first annual “Music & Miles Half Marathon” at a press conference Monday morning in Elizabethton.

The 13.1-mile race will be held May 8 and take runners through beautiful scenery throughout downtown Elizabethton and Carter County.

The race will also mark the organization’s first “First Friday” event.

To register for the race, click here. Solo participants in the race will have to pay $45, but the price decreases as more people sign up to run with you.

