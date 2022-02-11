BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For a lot of gamers, gone are the days of couch co-op, sitting down with a sibling or friend and going head-to-head in Halo, Mario Kart or Street Fighter. But it’s not forgotten, and The Gamer’s Lounge in Bristol, Tennessee is set on bringing the childhood pastime back.

“The business idea here is to revive couch co-op, it’s to take old-school retro arcade vibing and playing with your friends into a more modern setting,” Co-founder James Malone said. “Modern technology, things like that. That way you can still embrace that idea of playing with games, but in an environment where we’re more comfortable or more used to.”

The business model struck James Matherly one day, with a Facebook post outlining his idea and wishing someone in the area would open a business that hosted local gamers, held tournaments and brought a sense of community. A quick message from his lifelong friend and co-founder Malone made him realize that he should be the one to do it, and he quickly took the elevator pitch down and the two got to work.

Photo: WJHL/Ben Gilliam

“We used to do at-home tournaments and things like that,” Malone said. “I was big into the card scenes for a really long time and video game scenes, so we would do League tournaments, Magic tournaments and stuff like that.”

The space occupies a former yoga studio and represents the duo’s first major business venture. James Malone and James Matherly, who go by the usernames “Splam” and “Jt_Mclovin” respectively, said they’ve known each other for over two decades, and much of the decision to start the enterprise was based on their time spent playing games together.

By several accounts, 2021 was not the ideal year to start a business, much less one that relies on powerful Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) that have been severely impacted by supply shortages, scalpers and cryptocurrency miner buyups. Not to mention issues presented by the PlayStation 5, which saw its own set of shortages after release.

“Honestly, a lot of it we had to reach out through Facebook Marketplace and the people that were lucky to have the connections,” Matherly said. “We just kind of told them our idea, and they were willing to help us out a little bit.”

Photo: WJHL

Despite the setbacks, the two said family and the local community made the dream possible. The business was officially opened on Feb. 11, and The Gamer’s Lounge has high hopes for the first few months- or years – of operation.

“We’ve got an overwhelming response already from just this community that we live in, so we’re keeping all this local support as much as we can,” Malone said. “But eventually as we get bigger and have bigger parties, and more people, we plan on opening a bigger location.”

Players can opt for multiple packages, with the “Plugged” experience costing $8 an hour or $25 for a full day’s play and access to the PC/PS5 room and Card/D&D Room. For those who prefer the quarter-devouring classics of the arcade, the Nintendo Switch and Retro Room are $10 per two patrons. If you’re there to enjoy Magic: The Gathering, Roleplaying Games or just hanging out, the “Unplugged” package runs just $5 per day.

The venue also offers Virtual Reality Rooms, where for $15 guests can try the Oculus Quest 2 for 30 minutes, or an hour for $20. Group rates are still being standardized, but those who are interested can call 423-217-0082 for inquiries.

Parents looking for a day’s entertainment have a few things to keep in mind:

Chaperones are required for children under 13;

Waivers are required before children can play mature titles, interact with others online or play physical Virtual Reality titles;

All patrons must abide by the lounge’s behavior rules, including language and bullying rules;

Masks are available to anyone who wants one, and those who are visibly ill must wear one.

Matherly said that as a father of two, he wants security and safety to be the lounge’s first priority. After each guest uses a desk, controller or headset, staff clean the equipment and let it rest before others use it again. Chaperones for both young and older children are encouraged to play alongside their children or spend time in the business’s lobby.