JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Firehouse has partnered with Morris-Baker Funeral Home to offer local public safety figures a free lunch in appreciation for their work throughout the pandemic.

The Public Safety Appreciation BBQ Lunch takes place on Monday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free to-go meals for all Johnson City Police and Fire Department workers, as well as Washington County EMS, Sherriff and 911 Dispatch workers.