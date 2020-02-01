‘The FieldHouse’ coming to Elizabethton this month

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Looking to hone your craft either in baseball or softball?

One new business will have you covered.

The FieldHouse is coming to Elizabethton later in February, so now’s the perfect time to look at some of the early deals available from the business.

Batting cages, pitching lanes and work out areas will be available at their new site on North Lynn Avenue.

A grand opening is expected for Feb. 10th.

You can learn more about the FieldHouse.

