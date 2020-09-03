The East Tennessee State University Buc Ship will sail this spring

UNICOI COUNTY, TENN. (WJHL) – Despite a global pandemic, progress on the reincarnation of East Tennessee State University’s famed Buc Ship is moving forward at the hands of Unicoi County High School students.

The original Buc Ship carried students (and one of ETSU’s mascots, Pepper the Parrot) across the court for basketball games in the 1980s and ’90s. When ETSU brought football back in 2015, the original Buc Ship was nowhere to be found.

Unicoi County High School teacher and ETSU alumnus Mark Fleenor decided that ETSU games were missing a critical piece, so the project to bring the ETSU Buc Ship II was born.

As Fleenor thought about the project, the more he saw it as an opportunity to involve community members. Unicoi County career technical education students could take the lead by building the ship, and the finished project could be shared between ETSU sporting events, and parades in addition to serving as a teaching tool across the region.

“There’s not another ship like this that I’m aware of for any university or any high school in the nation,” Fleenor said. “This is going to be very unique, done with our high school students.”

Construction began on the project late last year with a gift from Grindstaff Ford of Elizabethton. Students stripped down the donated Dodge pickup in the first steps to converting it into a land-faring ship, but as progress continued, Fleenor said students found the project wouldn’t be possible with the truck.

The original plan for the revamped Buc Ship involved this donated Dodge pickup truck.

“Students did learn a lot, as a matter of fact, we still use some of those props for learning labs, they’re still here for learning labs for our kids so every donation was crucial,” Fleenor said.

It was back to the drawing board, but the project’s Plan B glimmered on the horizon – in Colonial Heights, to be exact.

Fleenor said donations from the community allowed him to purchase a 1960s, aluminum boat from Charles Dyer, a 1968 ETSU graduate and U.S. Navy veteran.

She arrived at Unicoi County High School this week, and Fleenor said that students will begin work on the boat once they return to campus next week.

The new plan, Fleenor said, is to remove the bottom of the hull from the boat, securing the top of the boat to a donated Chevrolet 3500 van. Students taking welding and collision repair courses will have all hands on deck for the project, while business students will be in charge of marketing as the ship nears completion.

This van will serve as the “bottom” of the Buc Ship, and Fleenor said students will be working to fix the boat to the van.

The new plan will not only allow a more true-to-form revitalization of the original Buc Ship (the original ship was a boat attached to a golf cart), but Fleenor said he and other teachers at Unicoi County High School’s CTE program believe it will speed things up.

He said the ship is named The Jerry Robertson in honor of longtime ETSU athletic trainer Jerry Robertson, who retired from the university in 2003. Without any more major hangups, Fleenor said she’ll set sail just in time for the spring sporting season.

This authentic wheel will steer the finished product through sporting events and parades.

Fleenor said plans for the ship also invovle the classroom. He said he hopes to see the Buc Ship as a tool for learning as a living classroom for schools across the region.

“Can you imagine a ship like this rolling into an elementary school?” he said. “World explorers, the world economy, where it started where it’s going and where we still are with large ships around the globe. This is going to be an excellent way for us to have a living classroom.”

While work resumes on the Buc Ship in the coming weeks and months, Fleenor said he is still on the lookout for donations of ship paraphernalia to add to the finished product – namely, a mast, crow’s nest or even toy cannons to add to the effect.

“It looks like the more we get involved into this project, the more parts are coming in and the more large items are coming in, excitement is building,” Fleenor noted.

Donations (monetary or items) can be made to:

Buc Ship II

Unicoi County HS

700 S. Mohawk Drive

Erwin, TN 37650

Updates on the ship’s progress will be posted on its Facebook page.