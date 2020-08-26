‘The decision is in your hands’: Partner of proposed Bristol casino speaks out ahead of referendum vote

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The CEO of the United Company and founding partner of the proposed Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol is speaking out as the vote to bring a casino to the former Bristol Mall inches closer.

Jim McGlothlin penned an open letter, which reads in part, “The project was only a dream… Now that dream is almost reality. The decision is in your hands.”

The full letter was posted on the Bristol Resort and Casino social media accounts.

Plans to transform the vacant mall into that resort style casino still require a referendum vote.

That vote is set for November 3.