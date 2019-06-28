The data is in. Next stop, a new name for our region.

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Our region is one step closer to having a new name, according to an email from the initiative in charge of re-branding our region.

The email says the marketing consultant North Star will review the data from the process, and says that hopes are high the region’s new name will be revealed in a month.

East Tennessee State University officials confirmed Friday that there are plans for a Regionalism Summit on Sept. 10., but details of those plans haven’t been announced yet.

Read: Tri-Cities leaders commit to collaborate, rather than compete, on economic development.

Regional citizens were asked to complete a survey last month on the process. Officials with the City of Kingsport said the results of the survey are not yet available.

The push to rename the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas began earlier this year. The Johnson City Commission decided to move forward with the notion in April by approving a $48,000 study for Nashville-based company North Star to rename the region.

Read: Population decline is putting the Tri-Cities at a disadvantage for business recruitment, experts say

City leaders say moving forward with a new name will help put the region in a national spotlight, in addition to promoting collaboration across cities and state lines.

Read: How shrinking numbers are shaping the future of rural education.

In a nine-step process outlined on nameourregion.com, the release of a name recommendation is the final step after site visits, community surveys and audits. The email says the consultant firm is currently testing names with nationwide marketing professionals.



Watch: Renaming the Region Town Hall.