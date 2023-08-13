JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Crumley House hosted its annual Polynesian Beach Party on Saturday, working to raise money for the Limestone-based brain injury rehabilitation center.

Organizers told News Channel 11 that more than 200 people attended to support the Crumley House, which provides residential services, an adult day program and service coordination to those that have survived a traumatic brain injury.

East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Caroline Abercrombie serves on The Crumley House Board of Directors and is the chair of the Polynesian Beach Party Planning Committee. She said this annual event has become the largest fundraiser for the Crumley House.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, the Polynesian Beach Party,” she said. “And this is where we all come together and learn a little bit about the Crumley House but also celebrate all the great people that sponsor us throughout the year.”

The party featured a lineup of island-themed food, drinks and decor. Along with entertainment like music and dancing, a live and electronic auction took place, during which attendees and those at home could bid on items in support of the facility.

“We have our electronic auction today, so you don’t even have to be here to partake in the auction,” Abercrombie said. “But there’s something about being able to come together and meet our members and connect with one another. That’s just special.”

Abercrombie told News Channel 11 that this event also provides awareness on the subject of traumatic brain injuries, as well as the services the facility offers, such as cognitive skills, technology training, physical training and as speech and occupational therapy.

“When you hear these stories, and you realize it could be you and your friends, you want to help because it’s so underfunded in the State of Tennessee,” she said.

News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield served as an emcee at the event. More information on the Crumley House and what the center provides can be found on its website at CrumleyHouse.com.