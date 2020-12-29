The Crumley House Rehab Center ‘Season of Giving’ campaign in need of donations

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Crumley House “Season of Giving” campaign ends on New Year’s Day, and the non-profit is still in need of donations.

The campaign is designed to raise money to support the brain injury rehabilitation center’s full-time residents, day program, and other special projects.

Projects include enhancing the physical training facility and computer learning lab.

“Just like all the non-profits throughout the region, and the nation, and worldwide it’s really been a tough road,” Ben Trout, Crumley House Marketing and Fundraiser Coordinator, said. “We’ve had to come up with alternative ways to raise money, and we’ve lost a couple of events this year.”

The annual events affected include the “Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5k run/walk” and the “Polynesian Beach Party Gala.”

Trout said the non-profit has had some success with online fundraising events, but collected funds so far are not as much as in previous years.

“We’re not going to get those numbers that we’ve had,” Trout said. “It’s a far cry from the funds that we typically receive.”

Those who are interested in donating can go to crumleyhouse.com and click on the “Donate now” button at the top of the screen or mail a check to The Crumley House, ATTN Season of Giving, 300 Urbana Road, Limestone, TN 37681.