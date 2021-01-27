The Cookie Crate opens brick and mortar store in Johnson City after online success

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The sweet smell of success fills the air around the 500 block of West Market Street in Johnson City, where a Tri-Cities couple is turning cookies into cash.

Jon and Maegen Mills are no strangers to sweet treats. They used to sell cookie and ice cream concoctions from “Mimi’s Cookies and Creamery Truck.”

The Mills sold that business and launched “The Cookie Crate” in 2019.

The online venture turned into a brick and mortar store that opened earlier in January 2021.

“We had no idea, our minds have been blown from day one,” Maegen Mills said. “But it is something that my husband and I just find so much joy in every single day. It has become a huge gift-giving business, which we weren’t expecting. So we get to see people having an outward focus on a regular basis, it’s so much fun.”

The Cookie Crate has cookies baked fresh daily and still provides online ordering.

You can find yourself some sweets at 529 West Market Street and online by clicking here.