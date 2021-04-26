‘The College Tour’ TV series gives viewers glimpse of ETSU student life

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Monday launched the first of two The College Tour watch parties hosted at East Tennessee State University’s Culp Center auditorium.

The College Tour is a TV series that gives viewers a real-life look at college campuses and reveals what prospective students could expect from the campus, academic courses and extracurricular activities.

News Channel 11 spoke with a student featured in the film who introduced viewers to a facet of the university.

KeiAndra Harper is a Roan Scholar on her second year at ETSU and told News Channel 11 the communal aspect of the school is what drew her in. Despite the small-town feel, Harper said plenty of opportunities awaited.

“There is so much to offer in Johnson City and ETSU campus itself,” she said. “If you watch the episode, it will really blow your mind how much of a variety of opportunities are here, and I think that’s one important factor students should think about when picking a college.”

Miss the first event? There will be another watch party at the Culp Auditorium scheduled for April 28 at 7 p.m., and it’s open to ETSU students, faculty and staff.