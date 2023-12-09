KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – High school basketball season is well underway in Northeast Tennessee. But, for five schools in East Tennessee and one in Southwest Virginia, this weekend’s matchups will see them suit up in different uniforms.

A tournament named ‘The Classic’ is being played at the Meadowview Conference Resort & Convention Center this weekend. The event’s aim – to honor the historically Black high schools of the area.

On Friday night, Tennessee High threw on the orange and black uniforms of the Slater Wolves, to face Austin East. But for the night, the Roadrunners became the Panthers.

In the nightcap, the Rule High Golden Bears (Knox West) tipped-off against the hosts, the Douglass High Tigers (Dobyns-Bennett). Tribe head men’s basketball coach Chris Poore explained the significance of the weekend and the homage each team is paying to its community.

“At one point, those histories were lost,” he said. “Yeah, we have the V.O. Dobbins Center that highlights some of their history, but it’s really not brought out to the public. So, this is about celebrating the successes of those schools”

Austin East defeated Tennessee High on Friday night, 80-69, while Knox West pushed past Dobyns-Bennett, 77-57.

All four teams will play a new opponent on Saturday, while Morristown West and Virginia High will be added to the mix.

For a schedule of Saturday’s games, click here.