ETSU Marching Bucs prepare for fall program at band camp

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Marching Bucs band camp is in full swing at the university.

According to a press release from the university, the Marching Bucs are hard at work learning music and drills to get ready for their Fall 2021 program.

The fall program is titled, “Bucs on the Bayou: Voyage to Bourbon Street,” and will include, “New Orleans Fanfare,” “Down the Mississippi,” “Voodoo on the Bayou,” and “Celebration on Bourbon Street.”

The release states that practices are being held throughout the day on the ETSU Intermural Practice Field.

The camp will conclude Friday, August 20, following a “Bucs on the Bayou” performance at the amphitheater.