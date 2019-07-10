The Bristol Hotel named #4 City Hotel in the Continental U.S., #53 in the world by “Travel + Leisure”

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A world-class hotel in the Tri-Cities has been recognized as one of the very best in the nation and beyond.

“Travel + Leisure” recently just awarded The Bristol Hotel the number four spot on their “Best 15 City Hotels in the Continental United States” list.

Other notable hotels on the list were The Edwin in Chattanooga at number 10, The Chatwal in NYC at number 9 and the Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe as the top spot.

You can read the full “Best 15 City Hotels in the Continental United States” by clicking here.

Courtesy: The Bristol Hotel

The Bristol Hotel also ranked number 53 on the site’s “Top 100 Hotels in the World” list.

The top hotel on the world list from “Travel + Leisure” was the Leela Palace Udaipur in India.

Other top hotels in the world were The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming and The Mulia in Bali, Indonesia.