Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport offering support to families during virtual learning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)-The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport is hoping to help essential workers whose children are learning virtually.

The club says it has about 20 slots open for Tennessee residents.

Safety measures are in place like social distancing, temperature checks, and handwashing.masks are also worn all day.

“They are being constantly monitored, and their school work is being constantly monitored by the person that is in the room with them. So we have roughly 20 spots available for essential workers,” Kimberly Gibson said.

The cost is $25 for the rest of the year and that includes three meals per day.