The Black Olive to open new restaurant in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities restaurant plans to open its third location — this time in Johnson City.

The Black Olive will open in downtown Johnson City around the start of 2022, according to co-owner Kinsey Holliday.

Holliday told News Channel 11 that the new location will likely employ between 20 and 30 workers. The restaurant will also feature live music like the other Black Olive locations in Jonesborough and Elizabethton.

The restaurant’s website says the Black Olive is “an Italian restaurant that’s delicious and affordable” and features an entirely housemade menu.

The new location will be located on East Main Street.

