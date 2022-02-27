JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will soon be gaining a new Italian restaurant.

The Black Olive is taking over the former home of Sabores located at 202 East Main Street.

Co-Owner of The Black Olive Kinsey Holliday said that they are excited to bring the business to a new location and they already have big plans.

Food at The Black Olive. (Photo: WJHL)

“We’re going to be adding some new dishes. We’re going to try to do brunch, we heard that people down here really like brunch and we’re going to be having possibly some steaks, we’re still working on the menu,” said Holliday.

The restaurant owners are not the only ones excited about the opening of the new eatery.

“It’s another place in our Downtown Johnson City for people to eat, it has a great porch, parking is right behind it. We’re excited,” said Johnson City Chamber President and CEO.

The Black Olive (Photo: WJHL)

Moe Farrouki, also Co-Owner of the Black Olive spoke about his excitement of being in the new location.

“The restaurant, this is going to be bringing more traffic here to the Downtown and this is going to benefit everybody in the Downtown. Not just our restaurant, but for people who come to shop here. It’s going to bring more people down and help everyone,” Farrouki said.

The Black Olive will feature both indoor and outdoor dining, perfect for the upcoming summer months. The Black Olive in Downtown Johnson City is slated to open in April.