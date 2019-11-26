1  of  2
The Band Perry to host 'yard sale' in Greeneville starting on Black Friday
The Band Perry to host ‘yard sale’ in Greeneville starting on Black Friday

The Band Perry_176807

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Band Perry will host a “yard sale” in their hometown of Greeneville starting on Black Friday.

The band announced on Tuesday that it will take over a shop in downtown to get rid of clothing, band merchandise, guitars, and more.

Proceeds will go to the Niswonger Foundation, according to the band.

The sale will take place at 130 W. Depot Street and will run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!! Ok so I'm getting ready for 2020 and needed some space – y’all I cleared OUT my closet at home….

Posted by The Band Perry on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

