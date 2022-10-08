UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the region’s longest-running festivals kicked off its second day.

The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival started at 8 a.m. on Saturday in Erwin and celebrated all things apple, with over four hundred vendors.

Organizers say this year’s Apple Festival was “bigger than ever.”

“This year we are back in full force, bigger than ever, we actually brought the booth that we took away last year back and even added more so this is the largest festival we’ve ever had,” said Amanda Delp, Executive Director of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce.

Delp told News Channel 11 they’re estimating crowds of over 100,000 people this weekend at the festival. Organizers say there’s no doubt that they’ll be back again next year.