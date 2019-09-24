“That’s the day my father was murdered.” Son testifies at trial of man accused of killing his father

JONESBOROUGH, TENN. (WJHL) – Jesus Mijares took the witness stand Tuesday, more than three years after his father was shot in front of him.

Mijares was 14 at the time of the incident, which happened February 13, 2016. He appeared at the trial of Michael Young, 49, the man accused of shooting his father to death.

Jesus, now 18 years old, testifies at the trial of Michael Young, who is accused of shooting Jesus’ father, Jose Mijares, to death in 2016.

Young’s first-degree murder trial continued into the second day of testimony on Tuesday. Mijares took the stand following testimony from forensic physician Dr. E. Hunt Scheuerman and Jessica Hudson, a scientist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s crime laboratory.

Mijares is 18 now, and some of the details of that day are blurry to him. He told the jury he’d gotten in his father’s blue Ford Explorer that morning to go to the gas station with him.

As they left the driveway, he said he noticed a green truck following their truck very closely. As their vehicle approached the stop sign at Lambeth Drive and North Roan Street, Mijares said the driver of the green truck pulled in front of them and “cut us off.”

He said his father got out of their vehicle to talk to the driver of the green truck, who Mijares identified on Tuesday as his neighbor, Michael Young.

“(My father) got out of the car and he made it to where the bumpers were,” Mijares testified. “And then he got shot and he went back (to his truck).”

Mijares said he didn’t remember hearing raised voices or the sounds of a gunshot, but he did remember his father trying to open the driver-side door of their truck and collapsing on the ground.

He said he pulled open his father’s jacket and saw the blood. Two passersby stopped to help him, he said, but he can’t remember what he said to them.

The trial will continue tomorrow at the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.