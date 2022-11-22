JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (WJHL) — 2.3 million people were scanned through TSA checkpoints Sunday, while 2.6 million were scanned yesterday, putting the number of holiday travelers higher than in pandemic years.

Locally, Tri-Cities Airport officials say they are preparing to see up to 90% of the travelers they saw in 2019.

They’re encouraging passengers to show up early and pack their patience.

“Be aware that there are millions of other passengers out there trying to get to where they’re going,” said Trevor Rice, a spokesperson for Tri-Cities Airport.

If you’re traveling by car, AAA says to be prepared for traffic, especially in the afternoon when holiday travelers and rush hour mix.

Fortunately, according to a forecast from AAA, gas prices seem to be on a downward trend.

“It’s very likely by the time we arrive to Thanksgiving, that we will fall below those record level highs, which is just another thing for Tennessee is to be thankful for this year,” Megan Cooper, AAA spokesperson, said

The AAA forecast for Thanksgiving 2022 projects 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel by car and 38,464 will travel by plane this year. Officials expect Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 27 to be the busiest days.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol begins holiday enforcement Wednesday and will be out in full force over the weekend, said Sgt. Nathan Hall.

“We’re looking for hazardous moving violations, people that are on their phones while driving, violating the hands-free law,” Hall said. “People that are not wearing their seatbelts and obviously impaired drivers keeping them off the roads are a huge priority for us to make sure people are safe throughout our district.”

Hall reminded drivers to watch their speeds and note posted speed limits.