JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mascots, balloons, therapy dogs and staff members made their way through Niswonger Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning to bring some holiday cheer to patients.

“My favorite part is going to see the kids at their rooms, seeing their faces light up when we walk around with their favorite character on a balloon, and just being able to make their day a little bit better because no one’s happy to be in the hospital, especially kiddos who don’t quite understand what’s going on,” said children’s resource center manager Tiffany Alford.

A drumline contributed to the parade Tuesday, along with Scrubs the Bear.

2023 marks the third year of the Srubs’ Thanksgiving Parade at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.