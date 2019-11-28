Thanksgiving meals available to those in need throughout the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – In the spirit of giving, those less fortunate have several options to seek out a delicious turkey dinner this Thanksgiving.

@Anslee_WJHL and I about to go live at Food City on North State of Franklin rd for @WJHL11 last minute Turkey Day prep and season of Thanks around the region! #Thanksgiving #TurkeyDay pic.twitter.com/Uv8vrX94sp — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) November 28, 2019

“There’s just a lot going on in the next 24 hours,” said Lisa Bunn of the First Baptist Church of Elizabethton.

First Baptist Church in Elizabethton is busy tonight preparing for their annual “Feast of Sharing” tomorrow. They will serve and deliver meals to 1200 in the community! pic.twitter.com/SLJFw0f3yR — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) November 27, 2019

Its the day Bunn and First Baptist Church of Elizabethton have spent weeks preparing for.

“We start about 6 weeks out in preparation – what we missed last year, what we could do better,” Bunn said.

1,200 meals will be served at the First Baptist Feast of Sharing. Youth group members will deliver meals to those who can’t travel to the church, though everyone is welcome at the church itself, Bunn said.

“We provide a coat closet and its free, those who dine with us in the building tomorrow will receive a backpack and it will have essentials,” she added.

In Johnson City, it’s also a busy night at the Haven of Mercy Homeless Shelter.

“It’s our annual Thanksgiving Bash, its total chaos and these folks behind me are helping me get ready for it,” said Pastor Grant Rockley.

Haven of Mercy in Johnson City is busy this afternoon prepping for tomorrow’s lunch at noon! Pastor Rockley tells me they are expecting to feed around 4,000 people.



If you would like to help- he says they are still in need of desserts! pic.twitter.com/7zi3bi0Ort — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) November 27, 2019

Rockley says people from all over the region come to dine and help the shelter prepare food for its Thanksgiving meal and delivery to the Unicoi County Jail.

“We’ve cooked 75 turkeys, we’ve cooked about 35 hams, 1000 pounds of potatoes I’m sure…they all come 4-5000 people will be here,” he said.

In Rogersville, volunteers will work through the night at the People Loving People Thanksgiving event.

3,500 meals are being prepared at the Joseph Rogers School for those in need across the region.

“We’ll be here all through tonight, I’ve got a crew coming in about 1 am that will do nothing but cook dressing all night long,” Dr. Blaine Jones said.

Jones says his volunteers and sponsors have the routine down.

“It’s a God thing, and he takes care of it, we get the money and the volunteers and after 16 years, everything is in place so it moves along pretty smoothly,” he said.

The Salvation Army will also be serving its annual Thanksgiving dinner to the public from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 505 Dale Street, Kingsport.

