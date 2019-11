UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - It's a mystery out of Unicoi County as officials try to find Luc Vance, a father and restaurant owner who went missing on October 30. News Channel 11 shows how the community is continuing its fight to bring him home.

On Saturday more than 40 members of the community and search and rescue officials from across the region picked back up the ground search for Vance, now missing for more than two weeks. ​