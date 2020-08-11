‘Thank you, we will miss you’: Willow Tree Coffeehouse in downtown Johnson City closes for good

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WJHL

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A staple in downtown Johnson City has closed its doors for good.

The Willow Tree Coffeehouse on East Main Street has a marquee posted in the window the reads, “CLOSED THANK U FOR ALL THE AMAZING MEMORIES.”

Photo: WJHL

A more detailed note on the window reads in part, “CoVid {sic} has made it very difficult for us to continue with our purpose safely, and it looks as if that will be the case for a long time to come. So we have made the difficult decision not to reopen.”

The note adds that the coffeehouse will reopen for a few days in September for a sale and ends by saying, “Thank you, we will miss you.”

Photo: WJHL

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss