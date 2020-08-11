‘Thank you, we will miss you’: Willow Tree Coffeehouse in downtown Johnson City closes for good

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A staple in downtown Johnson City has closed its doors for good.

The Willow Tree Coffeehouse on East Main Street has a marquee posted in the window the reads, “CLOSED THANK U FOR ALL THE AMAZING MEMORIES.”

Photo: WJHL

A more detailed note on the window reads in part, “CoVid {sic} has made it very difficult for us to continue with our purpose safely, and it looks as if that will be the case for a long time to come. So we have made the difficult decision not to reopen.”

The note adds that the coffeehouse will reopen for a few days in September for a sale and ends by saying, “Thank you, we will miss you.”

Photo: WJHL

