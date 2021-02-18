Text-to-911 service now available to Verizon, AT&T customers in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After announcing last month that AT&T Wireless customers can send text messages to 911, the Kingsport Police Department says the service has been expanded to Verizon Wireless customers as well.

Verizon customers can use the service effective immediately.

The police department says other carriers are expected to enable this service for their customers in the near future.

But even with the new service, police still encourage people to call 911 if possible. Also, the text-to-911 service should only be used for true emergencies.

Those who send texts to 911 are encouraged to provide the following information:

Your name

Your location (specific address, intersection, or mile-marker)

The particular type of emergency you are experiencing (medical, fire, crime in progress, etc.)

Your telephone number (just in case the Caller ID feature were to fail to provide it)

The police department says if you text 911, you should prepare to receive follow-up text messages from a dispatcher.

Police also say you should have a backup plan in case your text doesn’t go through. If your text goes to a neighboring dispatch center that isn’t capable of receiving text messages, you should receive a “bounce-back” notification instructing you to call 911 instead. If you text 911 and don’t receive a response, you should assume your message did not go through.

The police department also provided the following information about the service: