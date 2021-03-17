Text-to-911 now available in Bristol, Va. and Washington County, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Text-to-911 service is now available in Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Virginia.

Wireless customers can now send text of up to 140 characters to 911 in an emergency.

Emergency officials say the service should only be used for true emergencies and when placing a call is not possible.

Officials provided the following additional information about the new service:

If there is an emergency and you are unable to make a call, remember these steps:

Don’t text and drive.

In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.

Text in simple words – Send a short text message without abbreviations or slang.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.

Don’t Abuse 9-1-1—Text-to-9-1-1 service is ONLY for emergencies.

It is a crime to text or call 9-1-1 with a false report. Prank-texters can be located.

The Text-to-9-1-1 service will have many challenges.

A text or data plan is required to place a Text-to-9-1-1 message.

As with all text messages, messages to 9-1-1 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all.

The Bristol VA Police Department treats Text-to-911 messages with the same urgency as voice calls. If you do not receive a text response from 9-1-1, try to contact 9-1-1 another way.

Photos and videos cannot be sent to 9-1-1 at this time.

Text-to-9-1-1 cannot include more than one person. Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 9-1-1.

Voice Calls to 9-1-1 Are Still the Best and Fastest Way To Contact 9-1-1.

Remember, Text-to-9-1-1 service is not available everywhere in Virginia and the U.S.