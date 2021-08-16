Texas Roadhouse to bring 250 new jobs to Bristol, Va.

Kent Taylor, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse, died this week by suicide, his family told multiple news outlets. (Texas Roadhouse)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The soon-to-open Texas Roadhouse at The Falls is on track to open in October for dine-in and to-go orders, and with it comes hundreds of job opportunities.

The new restaurant aims to employ 250 people to join the team.

Interviews are currently underway across the street from the restaurant Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Restaurant hours will include Monday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 210 Falls Blvd., Bristol, Virginia.

Those interested in applying can do so online by CLICKING HERE.