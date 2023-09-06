GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Developers told Greeneville city leaders Tuesday that a Texas Roadhouse will likely be one of three restaurants to open off Highway 11E in the near future.

The Greeneville City Council met Tuesday night and discussed a possible purchase of a traffic signal at the intersection of Serral Drive and Highway 11E. The site marks the entrance to a development called the “Shops at Greeneville.”

Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith told News Channel 11 that the developer, Knoxville-based company Schaad Brown Real Estate, informed the city council Tuesday that Texas Roadhouse planned to open a location at the Shops at Greeneville.

According to Smith, representatives from Schaad Brown also told the council that food chain Panda Express had also expressed interest in constructing a restaurant at the site. A third, unnamed restaurant was also brought up during the meeting, but the developer did not speak as to who that tenant might be Tuesday.

Smith told News Channel 11 that the city council unanimously agreed to split the cost of the traffic signal at the intersection. The city agreed to fund the construction of the traffic signal up to $250,000.

The “Shops at Greeneville” is currently home to a Fast Pace Health Urgent Care clinic. Smith said in addition to three restaurants, the development could eventually include another retail establisment.

Smith couldn’t provide an exact timeline as to when construction on the Texas Roadhouse and other businesses would begin, but he said the developers appear to be eager to start.

The city council also approved a larger traffic study of several key corridors in Greeneville where developments are occurring, including Highway 11E, Rufe Taylor Road and Old Stage Road. That traffic study will be conducted by Mattern & Craig Engineers from Johnson City.