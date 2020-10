BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Texas Roadhouse is coming to Bristol, Virginia.

The Louisville, Kentucky restaurant chain confirmed to News Channel 11 Monday afternoon that it will build a new location at the lot west of Buffalo Wildwings at The Falls retail development off of Interstate 81.

An opening date and construction timeline remains unknown.

Texas Roadhouse has two other locations in the Tri-Cities in Kingsport and Johnson City.