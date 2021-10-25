Texas Roadhouse at The Falls to open Monday afternoon

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia’s newest restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Monday.

Staff at Texas Roadhouse at The Falls told News Channel 11 they will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. to mark the opening of the doors.

On Oct. 18, the restaurant announced it would offer a new tuition reimbursement program for hourly employees at its three Tri-Cities locations, including the new one in Bristol. A hiring event will also be held on Monday, Oct. 25 as part of the reimbursement program announcement.

In August, Texas Roadhouse announced that the restaurant would bring 250 new jobs to Bristol, including part-time and full-time positions.

At the time, restaurant management said they would be open for dinner only on Monday-Thursday from 3-10 p.m. and 3-11 p.m. on Friday. Texas Roadhouse planned for its weekend hours to be 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Sunday.