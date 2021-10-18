Texas Roadhouse announces tuition reimbursement for hourly employees

Kent Taylor, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse, died this week by suicide, his family told multiple news outlets. (Texas Roadhouse)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hourly employees at a popular steak house now have the opportunity to receive reimbursements for their tuitions.

According to a release from Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant rolled out new benefits for those working at least 30 hours weekly — this includes a $5,250 annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university.

Student workers must maintain a C average when enrolled in the program.

Texas Roadhouse locations in Johnson City and Kingsport will host a hiring event for both full and part-time positions.

Interviews can be scheduled by CLICKING HERE.