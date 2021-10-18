Texas Roadhouse announces tuition reimbursement for hourly employees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hourly employees at a popular steak house now have the opportunity to receive reimbursements for their tuitions.
According to a release from Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant rolled out new benefits for those working at least 30 hours weekly — this includes a $5,250 annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university.
Student workers must maintain a C average when enrolled in the program.
Texas Roadhouse locations in Johnson City and Kingsport will host a hiring event for both full and part-time positions.
