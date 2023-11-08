JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tetrick Funeral Services hosted its annual First Responders Cookout on Wednesday.

In addition to serving local first responders hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks, Tetrick donated $500 to the Johnson City Police Department for its Junior Police Academy and $500 to the Johnson City Firefighters L-1791 for its charity account.

“The Tetrick family has a long tradition of supporting our first responders,” Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City Manager Greg Harris said. “They take a lot of pride in giving back to those folks that put their life on the line for us.”

Harris said the cookout is something they are happy to do for the people who put their lives on the line daily.

“This is just a little bit that we can do for these folks that, like I say, they every day put their life on the line for us,” Harris said.