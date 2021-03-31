Tennessee’s oldest school sustains damage during weekend storms

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Severe weather over the weekend inflicted extensive damage to Washington Academy in Jonesborough, Tennessee’s oldest school building.

Officials with the academy told News Channel 11 that over 200 windows were broken and the roof was also damaged.

In the temple building alone the school had over 170 windows broken, officials reported, and more are being found throughout campus.

The school campus is registered as a national historical site, and because of this, it is necessary to replace the broken windows with historical restoration glass.

School officials said they estimate restoration will cost $50,000 in damages or more to cover materials and labor.

The school is also looking for volunteers to help.

A GoFundMe page has been created to aid in fund raising.

Officials report that school activities are still in session, and the schedule will continue as is.

The school functions as an arts and crafts learning center.