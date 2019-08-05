Tennessee Welcomes Vols Faithful for Fan Day

The event included enter to win contests, plenty of kids activities and an autograph session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) Just two days after the Tennessee football program held its first practice, the Volunteers gave fans a good look at the squad during their fan day on Sunday at Neyland Stadium.

Before the practice was cancelled due to the weather, fans were going to the chance to take photos at the stadium, enter to win contests, take part in plenty of kids activities, but the autograph session was the only thing that stayed as scheduled.

This was a great experience for players to interact with fans, but head coach Jeremy Pruitt wants to put a good product on the field for Volunteer faithful. He knows his squad is going to have to show plenty of energy if they want to have success.

“The first thing is, playing with the right effort, if you don’t play with the right effort, it’s tough to be a good football player,” Pruitt said.

Redshirt-junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano added the team is looking good after the first couple days of camp.

“Camps always the start to everything and the first two days, I thought we got after it pretty well and going into today actually,” Guarantano said. “It’s fan day, it’s going to be a great atmosphere and we’re ready to show the fans what we got.”

Tennessee kicks off the season with a home game against Georgia State on August 31.