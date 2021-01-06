Tennessee, Virginia lawmakers respond to protests at US Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WATE/WJHL) — Tennessee and Virginia lawmakers present at the U.S. Capitol took to social media in response to protests as President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was finalized.

Congress was meeting Wednesday at the Capitol to ratify the Electoral College vote. On Wednesday just after 2 p.m. reports began coming in about the protesters.

President Trump also took to social media:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

WATCH: Protestors pushed through barriers to enter the Capitol building. More here: https://t.co/ZFbTpFbslA pic.twitter.com/r1pxJzG4U2 — NewsNation Now (@NewsNationNow) January 6, 2021

Lawmakers repond to protests at the Capitol:

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) called today’s riot “unacceptable” and that the perpetrators “should face the full consequences of the law.”

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. What happened today was unacceptable. Those who broke into the Capitol and attacked our law enforcement should face the full consequences of the law. (1/3) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) January 6, 2021

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) spoke out on social media as the lockdown took effect due to protesters breaching the capitol.

These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 6, 2021

Blackburn continued to condemn protesters breaching the capitol.

To the protestors that have breached the Capitol building: you are disrupting the democratic process. You should be ashamed of yourself. This is violence. This is a crime. It must stop. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 6, 2021

I have always believed in peaceful protesting. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a nation of laws and this must stop. — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) January 6, 2021

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said on Twitter that he and his staff are OK and the “violence must end now.”

My staff and I are safe right now—following the instructions of Capitol Police and praying for the safety of Capitol workers, members of the press, and all here in Washington today. This violence must end now. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 6, 2021

Not since the Burning of Washington by the British during the War of 1812 has the Capitol been attacked. The violence we saw today was an anti-American, anti-democratic assault on our nation. All must condemn it in the strongest of terms. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 6, 2021

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) shared a photograph from inside the Capitol building as protests raged in D.C.

Watching the protests outside the Capitol, I’m reminded of the oath I swore to support and defend the Constitution.



Today I will continue to uphold that oath. pic.twitter.com/FpnERBBmvs — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 6, 2021

Sen. Warner added in a later tweet that he is safe and sheltering in place with other senators.

Thanks for your concern — I am safe and sheltering in place with other senators. Please join me in praying for our country, and for our fellow Americans to do the right thing. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 6, 2021

The House of Representatives went into lockdown; it was soon evacuated as protesters breached the chambers.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TH 1st District) condemned the violence on social media Wednesday.

House members are being told to get under chairs if necessary. They are INSIDE the House chamber. https://t.co/MKmFJReESz — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) January 6, 2021

Lock down on the House floor. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) January 6, 2021

Not long after, the Senate chambers also went into lockdown; then soon evacuated.

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown. The Senate just recessed to shelter in place. The House debate continues. #NexstarDC — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) January 6, 2021

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA 9th District) wrote in a tweet that the U.S. Capitol is not a place that should be subject to “break-ins and violence.”

The Capitol is the place where Americans debate issues peacefully and according to our rules and Constitution. It should not be subject to break-ins and violence. Its occupiers must leave and face justice, and the business of the people must continue. — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) January 6, 2021

Protesters entered the Capitol building. Police and security were on the scene.

This is a developing story.